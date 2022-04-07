KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-04-2022 14:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2022 11:00 Dadex Eternit Limited 07-04-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-04-2022 11:30 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 11:00 Tata Textile Mills Limited 07-04-2022 11:30 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 10:30 First Punjab Modaraba 08-04-2022 12:00 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 08-04-2022 14:00 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 09-04-2022 11:00 NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-04-2022 12:00 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 12-04-2022 17:15 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 12-04-2022 13:00 Kohinoor Mills Limited 12-04-2022 11:30 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 13-04-2022 13:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 14-04-2022 11:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 19-04-2022 10:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-04-2022 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-04-2022 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 20-04-2022 11:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-04-2022 10:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26-04-2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-04-2022 14:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-04-2022 11:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022