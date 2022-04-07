Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
07 Apr, 2022
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-04-2022 14:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-04-2022 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 07-04-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-04-2022 11:30
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 11:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited 07-04-2022 11:30
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 07-04-2022 10:30
First Punjab Modaraba 08-04-2022 12:00
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 08-04-2022 14:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 09-04-2022 11:00
NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-04-2022 12:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 12-04-2022 17:15
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 12-04-2022 13:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 12-04-2022 11:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 13-04-2022 13:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 14-04-2022 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 19-04-2022 10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-04-2022 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-04-2022 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib
Savings & Investments Ltd 20-04-2022 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-04-2022 10:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-04-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-04-2022 14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-04-2022 11:00
=========================================================
