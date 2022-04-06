ANL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
AVN 89.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.95%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.71%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.56%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.1 (0.27%)
BR30 15,717 Increased By 75.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,098 Increased By 170.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,839 Increased By 85.3 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Koeman to succeed Van Gaal as Netherlands coach after World Cup

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

Ronald Koeman is to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the role after the World Cup in Qatar, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported. Van Gaal, who has long made it clear he will leave after the global soccer showpiece later this year, said last week he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Koeman had a successful two-and-a-half-year spell as national team coach before leaving to join Barcelona in 2020 and while the Royal Dutch Football Association have yet to make an announcement Van Gaal gave him his backing. "They consulted me, I have a say in that," Van Gaal told De Telegraaf. "It's not that difficult.

A year ago, I was the only coach available who had experience, that now applies to Koeman. He would be a good successor."

Jamal Musiala, the teenage jewel in Bayern’s midfield

Koeman helped the Netherlands reach the Euro 2020 finals after they had missed the previous tournament and the 2018 World Cup, and also to the final of the Nations League, where they lost 1-0 to Portugal.

He left for what he described as his "dream job" at Barcelona in August 2020, having spent a hugely successful six years at the Camp Nou as a player.

He was sacked by the Catalan side in October last year.

