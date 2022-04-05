ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar, arabica coffee hit fresh one-month highs

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE hit fresh one-month peaks on Tuesday as the Brazilian real hovered near two year highs, deterring exporters from selling dollar-priced goods by lowering their returns in local currency terms.

Sugar also gained support as oil extended its rally on the prospect of further Western sanctions against Russia.

Sugar

May raw sugar rose 0.9% to 19.78 cents per lb at 1057 GMT, after hitting a four-week high of 19.81 cents.

Dealers said high crude prices and a strengthening real continue to make ethanol production in Brazil more competitive than sugar, suggesting a large percentage of cane will be used to make ethanol when the 2022/23 crush gets underway.

They also noted limited selling below 20 cents, suggesting further upside.

Still, supplies from major producers India and Thailand are improving day by day and expected to remain high next season, they said, adding that even Brazilian output should improve in 2022/23.

Thailand is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 production year, up 33% on the year, a body of Thai sugar millers said.

May white sugar rose 0.7% to $543.90 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices edge up while coffee and cocoa weaken

Coffee

May arabica coffee edged up 0.1% to $2.3085 per lb, having hit a four-week high of $2.3200, with the strong real deterring selling.

Dealers noted, however, that current exports from Brazil seem to be quite healthy as logistics bottlenecks ease, while certified arabica stocks on ICE have stabilized for now at around 1.1 million bags.

July robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $2,132 a tonne.

Cocoa

July London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,772 pounds per tonne.

Rabobank said cocoa has been gaining some ground amid heightened concerns about the 2022 summer crop due to limited rainfall across West Africa.

Still, dealers noted the upside is limited at these levels as the market lacks momentum to head decisively higher.

July New York cocoa edged up 0.1% to $2,615 a tonne.

Arabica coffee futures Raw sugar futures

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar, arabica coffee hit fresh one-month highs

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike for K-Electric

Read more stories