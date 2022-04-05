Pakistan
Administrator inspects carpeting of roads
KARACHI: Administra-tor DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that vibrant efforts are being made to provide...
05 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that vibrant efforts are being made to provide indiscriminate facilities in the district East.
He expressed these views while inspecting the carpeting of roads at Zeera Chowk Jahangir Road and Ayesha Begum Road areas along with Assistant Executive Engineer B&R Najam Sheikh, said a statement on Monday.
Comments