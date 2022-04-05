ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
‘Threat letter’ PML-N demands Asad Majeed be called in SC to ascertain facts

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded that the “threat letter”, which became a ground to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, be discussed in detail and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan be called to the Supreme Court to ascertain the facts.

Talking to reporters in the premises of the Supreme Court, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with party members said that April 3 would be remembered as the “blackest day” in Pakistan’s history, adding that Imran Khan allegedly violated Constitution in the National Assembly as well as in Punjab Assembly.

He said that the no-confidence motion, tabled against the prime minister in the National Assembly, was purely a constitutional and democratic process and the joint opposition had decided to move the motion given the worst economic policies, historic inflation, and poor governance during his government’s three and a half years in power.

“When the law was taking its course and the no-trust move was about to be voted upon, now he [Imran Khan] got to know about the so-called foreign conspiracy. The “threat letter” should be presented in the apex court and Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan should be called in the court, so that the nation get to know the facts,” he demanded.

About fresh elections, he said that first of all the National Assembly should be restored and only then the assembly would decide about holding of the new elections.

“In the past, the military dictators used to abrogate the Constitution and now the ‘civilian dictator’ resorted to abrogate the Constitution. We hope that the apex court would decide the case on merit and we would present our view before the court. Imran Khan! You are a conspirator and you are a “tout” of the Jews. You wanted us to be declared as traitors prior to going into the elections? It will not happen. Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi are the “criminals” of the nation and they should be punished for their deeds,” he maintained.

