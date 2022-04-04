PM, president, deputy speaker violated constitution: Marri

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri said on Sunday that the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri had adjourned Sunday’s session of the National Assembly without tabling no-trust motion which was an unconstitutional and illegal move and thus a serious violation of the constitution of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran has lost his majority in the National Assembly during the vote of no-confidence against him filed by the opposition and the dissolution of the assembly on his advice was sheer violation of the constitution of the Pakistan, she said in a statement.

Marri said that it was the duty of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to conduct voting on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, but he resorted to Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan. She said it was also constitutional responsibility of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly to conduct voting according to the constitution but he violated the constitution of Pakistan.

She further said that following the unconstitutional adjournment of the National Assembly session by the Deputy Speaker, a meeting of the National Assembly was convened by the opposition under the chairmanship of Panel of Chairman Ayaz Sadiq and 194 members of the National Assembly unanimously rejected the ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim by passing a resolution under Article 95/4 of the Constitution while 197 members voted in the favour of this resolution.

Marri said that opposition had also submitted a no-trust motion against the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the National Assembly Secretariat despite of it, the National Assembly’s session was adjourned which was totally illegal decision. She said the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi regarding dissolution of the National Assembly after losing the numerical majority in the National Assembly was absolutely illegal and unconstitutional. Marri added that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have deviated from the Constitution of Pakistan, which was tantamount to treason with the Constitution of Pakistan.