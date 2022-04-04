ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Magistrates, civil judges: CBLA conducts free lectures, training

Press Release 04 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Corporate and Banking Lawyers Association (CBLA) organized a certificate distribution ceremony on 2nd April in connection with free lectures and training classes for the examination of Magistrate and Civil Judges. Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar was the chief guest.

Addressing the function, General Secretary Muhammad Ishaq Ali Advocate said that this program has been going on for the last two weeks which started from March 21 in which senior lawyers and former civil judges giving their lectures and training of CPC, PPC, Cr.PC, Transfer of Property Act, Contract Act, Specific Relief Act and Exam Preparation Techniques to the participants.

Organizer Salim Salam Ansari Advocate also said in his address that we will continue to organize such programs so that young lawyers who want to take part in the judge’s examination can benefit from these events. The Chief Guest of the function, Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, distributed certificates to the candidates and appreciated the initiative of CBLA and said that such programs should be held regularly. Finally, CBLA President Mukhtar Ahmed Khobra Advocate thanked all the guests and participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

civil judges Magistrates CBLA

