TB continues to be a major health problem in Pakistan: speakers

LAHORE: With the advancement of medical science, modern research, timely diagnosis and availability of effective medicines, TB is curable; however, in the third world countries including Pakistan, tuberculosis is spreading fast due to various reason including not completing treatment process.

“A large number of TB patients quit the treatment instead of completing the medication process, which causes more complications,” said speakers at a seminar on ‘Tuberculosis outbreak, timely treatment and diagnosis and reduction of mortality rate’ organized by Department of Pulmonology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here today.

Among others, PGMI and Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Head of Department Pulmonology LGH Dr. Javed Magsi, Associate Professor Dr. Irfan Malik, Assistant Professor Dr. Huma Batool and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers revealed that over 0.4 million people are becoming TB patients in Pakistan every year. As long as, a single TB patient exists in the world, the chances of the disease spreading will remain alarming, they added.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar maintained that millions of rupees are required for the treatment of drug resistant TB which the common man cannot afford. “The government has allocated ample funds for free diagnostic facilities and medicines in government hospitals for the treatment of tuberculosis and the need of the hour is that philanthropists must come forward and play their role for the ailing humanity,” he said.

The speakers maintained that TB is a contagious disease which affects the people living in the surrounding environment and family by coughing, sputum, mucus, etc., on the floor and in open spaces which can spread the disease to about 10 healthy people.

Dr. Aftab Anwar said that tuberculosis in children is different in symptoms as compared to adults and children become lethargic, bored and irritable which needs immediate attention.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI said that the people should abstain from smoking, alcohol, betel and gutka while patients suffering from tuberculosis must complete their course of treatment as per the instructions of the physician. He said that people living in slums and backward areas, dark, small rooms and houses in large number in the suburbs of cities are easy targets for TB.

