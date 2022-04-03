ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TB continues to be a major health problem in Pakistan: speakers

Recorder Report 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: With the advancement of medical science, modern research, timely diagnosis and availability of effective medicines, TB is curable; however, in the third world countries including Pakistan, tuberculosis is spreading fast due to various reason including not completing treatment process.

“A large number of TB patients quit the treatment instead of completing the medication process, which causes more complications,” said speakers at a seminar on ‘Tuberculosis outbreak, timely treatment and diagnosis and reduction of mortality rate’ organized by Department of Pulmonology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here today.

Among others, PGMI and Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Head of Department Pulmonology LGH Dr. Javed Magsi, Associate Professor Dr. Irfan Malik, Assistant Professor Dr. Huma Batool and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers revealed that over 0.4 million people are becoming TB patients in Pakistan every year. As long as, a single TB patient exists in the world, the chances of the disease spreading will remain alarming, they added.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar maintained that millions of rupees are required for the treatment of drug resistant TB which the common man cannot afford. “The government has allocated ample funds for free diagnostic facilities and medicines in government hospitals for the treatment of tuberculosis and the need of the hour is that philanthropists must come forward and play their role for the ailing humanity,” he said.

The speakers maintained that TB is a contagious disease which affects the people living in the surrounding environment and family by coughing, sputum, mucus, etc., on the floor and in open spaces which can spread the disease to about 10 healthy people.

Dr. Aftab Anwar said that tuberculosis in children is different in symptoms as compared to adults and children become lethargic, bored and irritable which needs immediate attention.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI said that the people should abstain from smoking, alcohol, betel and gutka while patients suffering from tuberculosis must complete their course of treatment as per the instructions of the physician. He said that people living in slums and backward areas, dark, small rooms and houses in large number in the suburbs of cities are easy targets for TB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TB health problem in Pakistan Ameer uddin Medical College

Comments

1000 characters

TB continues to be a major health problem in Pakistan: speakers

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories