SBP announces office hours for Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office and business hours for the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

During the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1443 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks:

Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 10.00 am to 1:00 pm without break.

However, it is further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing:

Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without break.

