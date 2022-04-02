Sindh CM highlights importance of ‘World Autism Awareness Day’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the celebration of World Autism Awareness Day fosters greater understanding and empathy and the day not only inspires parents into seeking early intervention therapies, but also calls for the full integration of persons with autism into society.

This he said on Friday while speaking at a programme organized to observe World Autism Day at Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh (C-ARTS), said a statement.

The programme was attended by CM Special Assistant for Rehabilitation of Differently abled persons, Secretary Minorities Abbas Baloch, Secretary Rehabilitation Akhtar Bugti, Dr Rufina Soomro and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah called for greater access and work opportunities for the persons with autism. “We have made a good deal of progress but much more needs to be done,” he said and added he was encouraged by the growing public awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the improvement in public services to autistic individuals in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. He said that World Autism Awareness Day fostered greater understanding and empathy. Celebrating this Day not only inspires parents into seeking early intervention therapies, but also calls for the full integration of persons with autism into society, he said. He said his government was proud of C-ARTS. “It is a matter of great pride for us to run Pakistan’s first ever government-run autism center and ‘braille printing press’ right here in the city of lights,” he said and added “this year, we are delighted to see our services be received with positivity and appreciation in remote towns and villages.”

The CM Sindh announced that an Autism center has been opened at Hyderabad, Latifabad, which was providing every autism rehabilitation service since the last eight months.