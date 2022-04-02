ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #        25-03-2022    1-Apr-22                                     1-Apr-22
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #         26-03-2022    1-Apr-22                                     1-Apr-22
Unity Foods Ltd #                30-03-2022    1-Apr-22                                     1-Apr-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022    6-Apr-22     115% (F)        29-03-2022      6-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd                  1-Apr-22      6-Apr-22     NIL                             6-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022    7-Apr-22     900% (F)        29-03-2022      7-Apr-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   1-Apr-22      8-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      6-Apr-22      8-Apr-22     2450% (F)         4-Apr-22      8-Apr-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    4-Apr-22      11-Apr-22
Systems Ltd                      4-Apr-22      11-Apr-22    50% (F),100% B  31-03-2022     11-Apr-22
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd #    5-Apr-22      11-Apr-22                                   11-Apr-22
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd #           5-Apr-22      11-Apr-22                                   11-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd               5-Apr-22      11-Apr-22    NIL                            11-Apr-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Apr-22      14-Apr-22                                   14-Apr-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       8-Apr-22      14-Apr-22                                   14-Apr-22
Sitara Energy Ltd #              8-Apr-22      15-Apr-22                                   15-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                8-Apr-22      16-Apr-22    NIL                            16-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  8-Apr-22      16-Apr-22    NIL                            16-Apr-22
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd #          11-Apr-22     18-Apr-22                                   18-Apr-22
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        11-Apr-22     18-Apr-22    200% (F),10% B    7-Apr-22     18-Apr-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd.      12-Apr-22     18-Apr-22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd     12-Apr-22     18-Apr-22    NIL                            18-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-Apr-22     19-Apr-22    NIL                            19-Apr-22
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           13-Apr-22     19-Apr-22    90% (F)          11-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-Apr-22     19-Apr-22    1500% (F)        13-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd               6-Apr-22      20-Apr-22    NIL                            20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-Apr-22     20-Apr-22    NIL                            20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-Apr-22     20-Apr-22    130% (F)         12-Apr-22     20-Apr-22
ZIL Ltd                          14-Apr-22     20-Apr-22    NIL                            20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-Apr-22     21-Apr-22    45% (F),10% B    12-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-Apr-22     21-Apr-22    5% (F)           13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-Apr-22     21-Apr-22    NIL                            21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     15-Apr-22     21-Apr-22    280% (F)         13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      17-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    300% (F)         14-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd          18-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd    19-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    70% (F)          15-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-22     25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Lt19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    200% (F)         15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.    19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    65% (F)          15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                          19-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    25% (F)          15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              20-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    25% B            18-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 20-Apr-22     26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd      20-Apr-22     27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)         18-Apr-22     27-Apr-22
Jahangir S iddiqui & Co. Ltd     20-Apr-22     27-Apr-22    NIL                            27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd.   20-Apr-22     27-Apr-22    NIL                            27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)              20-Apr-22     27-Apr-22    6%               18-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd     21-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd           21-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd              21-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                 21-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd.   22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),10% B  20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
East West Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd            22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd      22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    20% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                   22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    10% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.   22-Apr-22     28-Apr-22    15% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                 22-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    35% (F)          20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                     22-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    275% (F)         20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                      23-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd              23-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance
Company Ltd                      23-Apr-22     29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance C ompany Ltd. 20-Apr-22     30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B     18-Apr-22     30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #            24-Apr-22     30-Apr-22                                   30-Apr-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

