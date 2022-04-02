KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd # 25-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd # 26-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Unity Foods Ltd # 30-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 31-03-2022 6-Apr-22 115% (F) 29-03-2022 6-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd 1-Apr-22 6-Apr-22 NIL 6-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 7-Apr-22 900% (F) 29-03-2022 7-Apr-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 1-Apr-22 8-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 6-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 2450% (F) 4-Apr-22 8-Apr-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 4-Apr-22 11-Apr-22
Systems Ltd 4-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 50% (F),100% B 31-03-2022 11-Apr-22
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd # 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 11-Apr-22
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd # 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 11-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 NIL 11-Apr-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 14-Apr-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 8-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 14-Apr-22
Sitara Energy Ltd # 8-Apr-22 15-Apr-22 15-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd # 11-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 18-Apr-22
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 11-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 200% (F),10% B 7-Apr-22 18-Apr-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd. 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 NIL 18-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd 12-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 NIL 19-Apr-22
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 90% (F) 11-Apr-22 19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 1500% (F) 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd 6-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 130% (F) 12-Apr-22 20-Apr-22
ZIL Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 45% (F),10% B 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 5% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 NIL 21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 280% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 300% (F) 14-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Lt19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 200% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 65% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% B 18-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 8.5% (F) 18-Apr-22 27-Apr-22
Jahangir S iddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares) 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 6% 18-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F),10% B 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
East West Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 20% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 10% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 275% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance
Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance C ompany Ltd. 20-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 5% (F), 5% B 18-Apr-22 30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd # 24-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 30-Apr-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
