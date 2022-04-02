KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Synthetics Ltd # 25-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd # 26-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22 Unity Foods Ltd # 30-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2022 6-Apr-22 115% (F) 29-03-2022 6-Apr-22 Summit Bank Ltd 1-Apr-22 6-Apr-22 NIL 6-Apr-22 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 7-Apr-22 900% (F) 29-03-2022 7-Apr-22 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 1-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 6-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 2450% (F) 4-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 4-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 Systems Ltd 4-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 50% (F),100% B 31-03-2022 11-Apr-22 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd # 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 Nishat (Chunian) Ltd # 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 JS Investments Ltd 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 NIL 11-Apr-22 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 8-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 Sitara Energy Ltd # 8-Apr-22 15-Apr-22 15-Apr-22 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd # 11-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 11-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 200% (F),10% B 7-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 (CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd. 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 NIL 18-Apr-22 JS Global Capital Ltd 12-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 NIL 19-Apr-22 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 90% (F) 11-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 1500% (F) 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 Shell Pakistan Ltd 6-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 130% (F) 12-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 ZIL Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22 Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 45% (F),10% B 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 5% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 NIL 21-Apr-22 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 280% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 300% (F) 14-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Lt19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 200% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 65% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 AGP Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% B 18-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 8.5% (F) 18-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 Jahangir S iddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd (Preference Shares) 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 6% 18-Apr-22 Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Octopus Digital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Pak Elektron Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Century Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F),10% B 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 East West Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Premier Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 20% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 10% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 IGI Holdings Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 Packages Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 275% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 Crescent Star Insurance Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 Reliance Insurance C ompany Ltd. 20-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 5% (F), 5% B 18-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 Crescent Fibres Ltd # 24-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

