ANL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.77%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.89%)
FFL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
FNEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
GGL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.96%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.34%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PACE 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
PRL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.25%)
PTC 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
TELE 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.29%)
TPL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.26%)
TPLP 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.38%)
TREET 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.52%)
TRG 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (3.86%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.29%)
WAVES 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By 64.8 (1.44%)
BR30 16,595 Increased By 290.8 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,392 Increased By 462.8 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,349 Increased By 231.6 (1.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble, Russian stocks hit over 5-week highs in early Moscow trade

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

The Russian rouble touched a more than five-week high in early Moscow trade on Friday before settling close to 83 to the dollar, and Russian stocks edged higher, with investors eyeing events in Ukraine and an ongoing gas payments saga.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 83.25 , earlier clipping 80.3325, its strongest mark since Feb. 23. It had gained 0.2% to trade at 92.29 versus the euro .

On the interbank market, the rouble was as strong as 75 against the dollar earlier this week and was hovering near 82 on Wednesday. The rouble was at 83 to the dollar on the EBS electronic platform .

President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency, an ultimatum the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, called “blackmail”.

European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday. Moscow has offered a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.

Dynamics driving the rouble lately are to some extent artificial. The currency, which had been free-floating until late February, is now steered by capital controls, a ban on buying cash dollars and euros and other administrative measures.

Russia’s central bank said it was softening restrictions on foreign fund transfers for individuals for six months, permitting limited monthly transfers in foreign currency that may ease the strain on Russians who regularly send funds to relatives abroad.

The bank said the measures would not apply to people from countries that have supported sanctions against Moscow.

“This step looks like a signal that if the rouble strengthens further, we can expect further measures to reduce currency control restrictions,” said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

Russian stock indexes were at their highest since before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 4.1% to 1,063.2 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 4.1% higher at 2,813.6 points. Both indexes were at their highest since Feb. 22.

Shares in energy giant Gazprom were up around 5.7%.

Russian rouble Russian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble, Russian stocks hit over 5-week highs in early Moscow trade

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

Oil falls as IEA members meet to discuss stocks release

Economic crisis: Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Wheat production target missed

Read more stories