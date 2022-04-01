ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills three

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

SEOUL: Two aircraft of South Korea’s air force collided in mid-air on Friday during a training exercise, killing three pilots, with a fourth missing in the rare incident, authorities said.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing fire officials.

The crash happened about 6 km (3.7 miles) south of the KT-1 airplanes’ base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1:37 p.m.(0437 GMT), the air force said.

“Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing,” it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.

US, South Korea seen resuming major military drills as North Korea tensions rise

The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.

south korea South Korea’s air force

