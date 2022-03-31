ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Russia’s Putin assured his commitment to humanitarian access in Ukraine, Norway PM says

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

OSLO: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said Vladimir Putin had assured him Russia would contribute to securing humanitarian access to besieged civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

During a one-hour long phone call with the Russian president, Stoere said he urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine, pull out Russian troops and enable humanitarian access.

“We have very limited expectations of what could be achieved, but nothing should be left untried in the situation we are now in,” Stoere said.

Commenting on their discussions about the need for humanitarian access to civilians in the port city of Mariupol, Stoere said: “My impression is that he confirms Russia’s intention to contribute to that.”

Banks tell Britain that curb on all Russian savers won’t work

Stoere added, however, that only actions on the ground could tell whether Russia delivers on the promises or not.

A convoy of 45 Ukrainian buses set out for Mariupol on Thursday to try to deliver humanitarian supplies and bring out civilians, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and the Red Cross said.

The leaders’ phone call came at Norway’s initiative after Stoere first discussed making such an approach with leaders of countries such as France, Germany and Finland who have been in direct contact with Russia, Stoere said.

“The feedback was it was right to use every occasion to say, from the outside [of Russia] how this is experienced and set some expectations and demands,” Stoere told a news conference.

Norway, a NATO member, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic. The nations have never been at war and in 2010 they peacefully negotiated a maritime border that had been disputed for four decades.

Ukraine seeks IAEA help over nuclear plants occupied by Russia

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. Kyiv and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russian troops Russian invasion Russian attack Russia Ukraine conflict Jonas Gahr Stoere

