‘Sindh House’ attack: arrest warrants issued for two PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Islamabad police chief to submit a fresh report on the March 18 attack on Sindh House.

A larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case. IG Niazullah Niazi submitted a report on the incident to the bench stating that a PTI worker named Tauseef Khan has been taken into custody again, adding some suspects hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. He said warrants for the arrest of two PTI MNAs have been issued for their alleged involvement in the attack, assuring that they would soon be arrested.

The police chief said section 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been incorporated in the FIR, which is non-bailable offence. He added that the names of those who instigated the attack have not been added in the case.

The court directed the police chief to submit a fresh report on the next hearing and adjourned the case until Monday.