PM Imran will not resign ahead of no-confidence vote, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign ahead of the no-confidence vote against him, Aaj News reported.

"No one demanded PM Imran Khan's resignation, and no one will step down," Fawad said, while addressing journalists outside the Prime Minister's House along with other cabinet members.

Talking about the content of the "threat letter", Fawad said that it contained a direct threat to PM Imran, adding that it also mentioned the no-confidence motion.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that the prime minister will not bow down to foreign pressure and will fight till the end.

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

He said that the no-confidence motion was a "foreign-funded" conspiracy against the incumbent government, which he said, would fail.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said PM Imran will survive the no-confidence motion.

"PM Imran is aware of the rapidly changing political scenario, and has made all arrangements in this regard," he said, insisting that the premier will not step down despite losing its ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ahead of the no-trust vote.

"The tables have turned and PM Imran will emerge victorious in the current political crisis."

When asked as to how that was possible, Javed replied: “The voting [on no-trust motion] has not taken place yet," and that everything will become clear with time.