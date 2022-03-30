ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
PM Imran will not resign ahead of no-confidence vote, says Fawad

  • Information minister says no one has asked for premier's resignation
BR Web Desk 30 Mar, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign ahead of the no-confidence vote against him, Aaj News reported.

"No one demanded PM Imran Khan's resignation, and no one will step down," Fawad said, while addressing journalists outside the Prime Minister's House along with other cabinet members.

Talking about the content of the "threat letter", Fawad said that it contained a direct threat to PM Imran, adding that it also mentioned the no-confidence motion.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that the prime minister will not bow down to foreign pressure and will fight till the end.

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

He said that the no-confidence motion was a "foreign-funded" conspiracy against the incumbent government, which he said, would fail.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said PM Imran will survive the no-confidence motion.

"PM Imran is aware of the rapidly changing political scenario, and has made all arrangements in this regard," he said, insisting that the premier will not step down despite losing its ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ahead of the no-trust vote.

"The tables have turned and PM Imran will emerge victorious in the current political crisis."

When asked as to how that was possible, Javed replied: “The voting [on no-trust motion] has not taken place yet," and that everything will become clear with time.

Fawad Chaudhry resignation PM Imran Khan

