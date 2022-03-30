PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation, which was first said to take place today, has been postponed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced in a Twitter post.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation has been postponed," Faisal wrote.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had told journalists that the premier will address the nation after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet.

In a related development, PM Imran also announced to show a letter, which he said contains a “threat to the government”, to senior journalists as well as representatives from each ally.

The premier said that everyone was saying that the letter was just a ‘drama’, stressing that the government wants to protect the nation and cannot divulge the details in public.

“I will share the letter with Pakistan’s top journalists and one representative from each ally,” he said.

He added that people can make whatever decision they want, but warned that they should be aware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, they may become a part of a “huge international conspiracy”.

“The letter shows how big a conspiracy it is against the government, and it is a far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you,” the PM added, currently facing a no-confidence vote.