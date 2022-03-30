ANL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
ASC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
AVN 86.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.44%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.85%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.64%)
TPLP 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.82%)
TREET 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.47%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
WAVES 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -20 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,999 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,214 Decreased By -224.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,889 Decreased By -94 (-0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday in his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In a post on its Weibo social media account, the Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, posting photos of delegates descending from a plane and being met by health officials in hazmat suits.

Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan. Diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country’s neighbours are also expected to attend.

But Russia’s bloody assault on Ukraine is likely to loom large over proceedings.

India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to visit

Unlike many Western nations, China has refused to condemn the invasion and has lagged behind many other countries in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Beijing has said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives at the meeting, but it is not clear whether he will meet one-on-one with Lavrov.

China Sergei Lavrov Afghanistan Russia Ukraine Weibo

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

