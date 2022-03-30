ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.44%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.2%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.85%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.28%)
WAVES 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
BR100 4,448 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,025 Increased By 22.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,242 Decreased By -197.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,902 Decreased By -80.9 (-0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Tokyo stocks fall further on oil prices, yen

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares slipped Wednesday morning, driven down by high oil prices as well as a surging yen despite global rallies on news that peace talks over Ukraine are making progress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 1.27 percent, or 358.50 points, to 27,893.92 by the lunch break, while the broader Topix index fell 1.55 percent, or 30.80 points, to 1,960.86.

The dollar stood at 122.85 yen, compared with 122.77 on Tuesday in New York and sharply lower from 123.59 yen in Tokyo the same day.

Japan’s market was seen to be on solid ground, analysts said, thanks to the improving risk appetite of global investors, which lifted US and European shares overnight.

However, the Nikkei faced technical pressure after closing with gains on Tuesday – the final day to lock in rights for dividend payouts.

“The market saw broad selling of a variety of shares, particularly high-dividend stocks” on Wednesday, Okasan Online Securities said.

“Investors then became wary about the yen’s appreciation as well as rising oil prices,” prompting further falls, it said, as analysts also warned of fears the market could overheat after recent gains.

Of the 2,175 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1,656 shares dropped, led by stocks related to maritime transport, steel and fossil fuels.

Still, hopes for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire provided general support for the global market.

“As US shares are on the rebound path, Tokyo shares should also see investors buying back,” Okasan said.

Among Tokyo shares, energy developer INPEX fell 3.38 percent to 1,459 yen, and Nippon Steel plunged 6.11 percent to 2,137.5 yen.

Leading shipping firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha dropped 11.25 percent to 9,860 yen, and Toyota gave up 1.55 percent to 2,226 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing started the day in the positive region but was trading down 0.76 percent at 62,620 yen.

Sony Group also gave up earlier gains and fell 0.77 percent to 12,850 yen and Toyota gave up 1.55 percent to 2,226 yen.

Meanwhile, tech investor SoftBank Group firmed 0.89 percent to 5,553 yen.

Tokyo stocks

