ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Beleaguered Kaptaan

Updated 30 Mar, 2022

EDITORIAL: The opposition parties’ no-trust move against the Prime Minster Imran Khan was supposed to be in conformity with democratic rules, but the big and small players have amply demonstrated that what matters is only self-interest. While the two major opposition parties have little in common other than the desire to see the back of Khan, the government’s own allies have not bothered even to hide that what they are looking for is a better deal, whichever side the offer comes from.

Until Monday morning, the PML-Q with only five seats in the National Assembly and seven in the Punjab Assembly seemed all set to join the opposition in return for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi getting the top job in Punjab. A no-confidence motion was moved against the incumbent by the opposition, by the evening, however, the party had ‘accepted’ the PM’s offer to replace his ‘Waseem Plus’ Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar with Pervaiz Elahi. Meanwhile, the other ally, MQM, appeared to have almost clinched a deal with the PPP, which was said to be willing to give the party all its wishes. Yet as late as Monday night it was in negotiations with a government team. And according to federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, the two sides had nearly reached an agreement, only some details needed to be finalised the next day. Straws in the wind suggest the ruling PTI will be able to win back the MQM.

Still, the government would not be in a comfortable position. Efforts are also on to placate the other ally, the BAP, whose four members out five have announced their decision to back the opposition. While every vote counts, Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party, until a few days ago serving as Special Assistant to the PM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, has declared his intention to vote against the PM. Aslam Bhootani, who after getting elected as an independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar-Lasbella (Balochistan) joined the PTI-led coalition government (not party), has also walked out after a meeting with the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Then there are as many as 12 PTI defectors who have taken ‘refuge’ in the Sindh House. As per the government claims, eight of them have reached out to it with assurances of support at the crucial time. Notably, the no-trust motion has been signed by as many as 161 MNAs, short of just 11 votes for it to sail through the House. The opposition appears to have mustered the required numbers (172) to oust the prime minister. This is not the first time in the history of country’s democracy that a prime minister has faced a vote of no-confidence, but it is increasingly clear that the evolving situation on the country’s political landscape does not dispel uncertainty pervading the PTI camp since the filing of no-confidence motion against the PM in National Assembly. In other words, the government appears to be on the point of surrender as PM’s chances of surviving the vote of confidence are perhaps not that bright.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly PPP Usman Buzdar Imran Khan PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

Beleaguered Kaptaan

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

PM Imran says will share 'written letter' with senior journalists, allies today

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Read more stories