Beleaguered Kaptaan

EDITORIAL: The opposition parties’ no-trust move against the Prime Minster Imran Khan was supposed to be in conformity with democratic rules, but the big and small players have amply demonstrated that what matters is only self-interest. While the two major opposition parties have little in common other than the desire to see the back of Khan, the government’s own allies have not bothered even to hide that what they are looking for is a better deal, whichever side the offer comes from.

Until Monday morning, the PML-Q with only five seats in the National Assembly and seven in the Punjab Assembly seemed all set to join the opposition in return for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi getting the top job in Punjab. A no-confidence motion was moved against the incumbent by the opposition, by the evening, however, the party had ‘accepted’ the PM’s offer to replace his ‘Waseem Plus’ Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar with Pervaiz Elahi. Meanwhile, the other ally, MQM, appeared to have almost clinched a deal with the PPP, which was said to be willing to give the party all its wishes. Yet as late as Monday night it was in negotiations with a government team. And according to federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, the two sides had nearly reached an agreement, only some details needed to be finalised the next day. Straws in the wind suggest the ruling PTI will be able to win back the MQM.

Still, the government would not be in a comfortable position. Efforts are also on to placate the other ally, the BAP, whose four members out five have announced their decision to back the opposition. While every vote counts, Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party, until a few days ago serving as Special Assistant to the PM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, has declared his intention to vote against the PM. Aslam Bhootani, who after getting elected as an independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar-Lasbella (Balochistan) joined the PTI-led coalition government (not party), has also walked out after a meeting with the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Then there are as many as 12 PTI defectors who have taken ‘refuge’ in the Sindh House. As per the government claims, eight of them have reached out to it with assurances of support at the crucial time. Notably, the no-trust motion has been signed by as many as 161 MNAs, short of just 11 votes for it to sail through the House. The opposition appears to have mustered the required numbers (172) to oust the prime minister. This is not the first time in the history of country’s democracy that a prime minister has faced a vote of no-confidence, but it is increasingly clear that the evolving situation on the country’s political landscape does not dispel uncertainty pervading the PTI camp since the filing of no-confidence motion against the PM in National Assembly. In other words, the government appears to be on the point of surrender as PM’s chances of surviving the vote of confidence are perhaps not that bright.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022