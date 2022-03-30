ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Embattled Aussie PM splashes the cash in pre-election budget

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia’s ruling Liberal Party splashed the cash in a pre-election budget Tuesday filled with goodies for voters souring on nine years of conservative rule.

With an election expected in May, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s party trailing Labor heavily in the polls, his government announced a budget that cuts fuel duty in half and promises Aus$8.6 billion (US$6.4 billion) in tax rebates.

About half the adult population — or ten million people — will get a $420 tax handout to sweeten the deal.

Having promised and failed to put the budget “back in black” with fiscal prudence, Morrison’s plan foresees the deficit exploding to Aus$78 billion or 3.4 percent of GDP this year, and set to remain in the red for a decade.

“The past two years have been tough for our country,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, informing parliament of the plans.

“We have overcome the greatest economic shock since the great depression.”

Morrison has been pilloried for his handling of devastating bushfires, floods and a painfully slow vaccine rollout. According to the latest Newspoll survey, his Liberal-led coalition is trailing Labor 45-55 in the two-party vote.

Morrison faces an uphill battle to win over women voters after his handling of rape allegations made by a female political staffer in government, as well as young voters repelled by his pro-coal stance.

His government has swatted aside calls to ween the Australian economy off its dependence on coal and natural gas, touting a “gas-fired recovery” from the pandemic and vowing to dig coal for as long as people are buying.

According to the latest Newspoll, Anthony Albanese’s Labor has the vote of more than 60 percent of 18 to 49-year-olds.

But Morrison has come from behind before, winning an election three years ago, which he himself dubbed a “miracle.”

To that end, Frydenberg touted the lowest unemployment rates in decades as he warned voters now was not the time to change leaders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Australia’s ruling Liberal Party Embattled Aussie PM pre election budget

Comments

1000 characters

Embattled Aussie PM splashes the cash in pre-election budget

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories