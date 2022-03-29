ANL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.82%)
ASC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.42%)
ASL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.24%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.16%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.69%)
GGL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.76%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.49%)
PACE 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
TREET 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.06%)
TRG 78.86 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.32%)
WAVES 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.66%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By 46.2 (1.05%)
BR30 15,985 Increased By 285.4 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 368.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 152.1 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate advances China competition legislation

AFP 29 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted Monday to greenlight a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at jumpstarting high-tech research and manufacturing, countering China's growing influence and easing a global shortage of computer chips.

The legislation is the upper chamber's version of the House's America Competes bill that passed in February. Lawmakers are expected to start negotiations between both parties in the House and Senate to marry the different texts.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the long-stalled legislation would be "one of the most important accomplishments of the 117th Congress."

"This bill, for all its provisions, is really about two big things: creating more American jobs and lowering costs for American families," he told senators.

"It will help lower costs by making it easier to produce critical technologies here at home, like semiconductors. It will create more jobs by bringing manufacturing back from overseas."

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been discussing the contours for launching formal negotiations on the legislation as early as April, and a floor vote in May or June.

The House and Senate versions both provide for President Joe Biden's aim of investing $52 billion in domestic research and production, marking a win he could trumpet ahead of November's midterm elections.

The 2,900-page House version passed mostly along party lines with Republicans arguing it wasn't tough enough on China and that it was overly focused on unrelated issues like climate change and social inequality.

That means it is destined for a conference committee, where Senate Republicans will have all the leverage since 10 of them will be needed to get the final text back through the upper chamber.

Schumer said however the legislation would power a new generation of American innovation.

"Whichever nation is the first to master the technologies of tomorrow will reshape the world in its image," he said on the Senate floor.

"America cannot afford to come in second place when it comes to technologies like 5G, AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, bioengineering and so much more."

US Senate global chip shortage China USA relation

Comments

1000 characters

US Senate advances China competition legislation

PTI goes for Elahi of ‘Q’ to deny ‘N’ Punjab

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Modified draft of KE’s Arbitration Agreement raises eyebrows

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

Read more stories