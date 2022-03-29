Gwadar Eastbay to be opened for traffic from May 16

QUETTA: Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, the most important mega connectivity and road infrastructure project of $179 million would be open for traffic from May 16.

The completion of Eastbay Expressway being constructed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would provide primary connectivity of the Port and its Free Zone with the network of National Highways for smooth logistic transportation of import, export, and transit goods.

An official of Gwadar Port Authority while elaborating the project details said the six-lane expressway would connect the port with the Makran Coastal Highway through the 2,281 acres free trade zone of Gwadar Port.