ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2pc

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai’s main share index jumped over 2%, marking its best day since Dec. 6, as investors flocked to the region after state utility DEWA’s initial public offering kicked off last week.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to raise as much as 8.06 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) in its IPO, marking the largest such deal in the emirate since DP World in 2007.

“The Dubai stock market rose as investors return to the market as DEWA’s IPO makes the bourse more attractive and as global concerns retreat,” said Daniel Takieddine, Chief Executive Officer of MENA BDSwiss.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, in November announced plans to take 10 government-linked companies public to boost stock market activity.

Sentiment was muted across global markets and oil prices dropped as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, raising fears over weak demand for fuel.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index plunged 2.2% after rising over 9% in the previous week.

Index heavyweights Commercial International Bank Egypt and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals were the top drags.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%.

Information technology company Al Moammar Information Systems Co gained 3.3% after it announced a slew of new projects.

Travel services provider Seera Holding Group fell nearly 2.3% after the company posted an annual loss.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.6% higher, while the Qatari index ended flat.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.5% to 13,064

ABU DHABI rose 0.6% to 9,829

DUBAI added 2.1% to 3,484

QATAR fell 0.1% to 13,712

EGYPT shed 2.6% to 11,241

BAHRAIN was down 0.2% to 2,075

OMAN lost 1% at 4,233

KUWAIT gained 0.2% to 9,037.

Qatari index Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2pc

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories