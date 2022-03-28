ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Genetic Task Force’ constituted: minister

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Genetic Task Force has been constituted for the first time to look after the problem of genetic disorders.

Speaking as Chief Guest at seminar titled “Genetic Matters to everyone” the Health Minister said that Punjab was running the world’s largest thalassemia program in the world.

Present in the event were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ajmal Bhatti, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq, Dr. Hussain Jaffery, Dr. Huma Cheema, thalassemia patients and large number of parents. As special guest cricketer Misbahul Haq, Professor Arindt Rolfer and German hockey player Stephen Bloucher also joined. Dr. Hussain Jaffery presented details of treatment facilities for thalassemia patients in Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “A Genetic Task Force has been constituted for the first time which is working on diagnosis and treatment of patients having genetic disorders. Punjab is running the world’s largest thalassemia program of the world. Punjab’s doctors will be training by international experts. The Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program has set up nine laboratories. These labs are providing services for other genetic diseases as well. The staff of Punjab Thalassemia Program is working in 36 districts and they are imparting training on genetic disorders to healthcare workers. A state-of-the-art genetic disorders lab is being set up at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Punjab is providing free treatment for thalassemia to all patients. The credit of University of Child Health Sciences goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Health Minister said I assure that best available health facilities are being provided at public sector hospitals. Spreading awareness is a Sadqa Jariya. Everyone present here must inform others about disease, prevention and services offered by the government. We are making all out efforts to provide top quality services to people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Health Minister Genetic Task Force

Comments

1000 characters

‘Genetic Task Force’ constituted: minister

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories