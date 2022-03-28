‘Genetic Task Force’ constituted: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Genetic Task Force has been constituted for the first time to look after the problem of genetic disorders.

Speaking as Chief Guest at seminar titled “Genetic Matters to everyone” the Health Minister said that Punjab was running the world’s largest thalassemia program in the world.

Present in the event were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ajmal Bhatti, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq, Dr. Hussain Jaffery, Dr. Huma Cheema, thalassemia patients and large number of parents. As special guest cricketer Misbahul Haq, Professor Arindt Rolfer and German hockey player Stephen Bloucher also joined. Dr. Hussain Jaffery presented details of treatment facilities for thalassemia patients in Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “A Genetic Task Force has been constituted for the first time which is working on diagnosis and treatment of patients having genetic disorders. Punjab is running the world’s largest thalassemia program of the world. Punjab’s doctors will be training by international experts. The Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program has set up nine laboratories. These labs are providing services for other genetic diseases as well. The staff of Punjab Thalassemia Program is working in 36 districts and they are imparting training on genetic disorders to healthcare workers. A state-of-the-art genetic disorders lab is being set up at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Punjab is providing free treatment for thalassemia to all patients. The credit of University of Child Health Sciences goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Health Minister said I assure that best available health facilities are being provided at public sector hospitals. Spreading awareness is a Sadqa Jariya. Everyone present here must inform others about disease, prevention and services offered by the government. We are making all out efforts to provide top quality services to people.”

