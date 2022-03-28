Rashid’s press conference: Marri’s rejoinder

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri Sunday while reacting over Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s press conference said that Sheikh Rashid was not talking like a country’s Interior Minister but was behaving like a street thug in his today’s press conference.

“Everyone knows how much big ‘Turram Khan’ he is and he should stop threatening us,” she said and added that if political situation changed in the country, he would flee away by passing narrow alley silently.

She added that the political career of Sheikh Rashid started with polishing the boots of the dictators and now had been ending with lifting shoes of the selected Imran Khan.

Marri criticised that PTI had restricted the private media channels and not giving them permission to cover theirs today’s public gathering at Parade ground at Islamabad because they have exposed the lack of public interest and lack of seats in the Jalsa.

Marri said that PTI was a gang of thugs, it was not a political party before and we don’t consider PTI a political party, even today. Meanwhile, she strongly criticised the PTI workers act of harassment with a female journalist during the coverage of PTI’s public gathering at Islamabad and said that PPP strongly condemned this fascist behaviour towards a female reporter and firstly PTI stopped private media channels from covering their jalsa and now they want to attack reporters to silence them.