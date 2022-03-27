ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelenskiy tells Russian journalists

Reuters 27 Mar, 2022

LVIV: Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview aired on Sunday.

Speaking to a group of Russian journalists via video call, Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelenskiy tells Russian journalists

Imran Khan will be ultimate winner, says Sheikh Rashid

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Pakistan ODIs 'challenging' for depleted Australia: Zampa

Taliban ban women in Afghanistan from flying without male chaperone

Shanghai to impose phased Covid-19 lockdown: government

Whoever Nawaz meets in London is in the country's larger interest: Maryam

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss

Read more stories