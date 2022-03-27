‘Pakistan is going to win in the form of PTI rally today’: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that a convoy of more than 3000 vehicles, 300 coaches, 15,000 party workers and some 50,000 independent individuals had left for Islamabad.

While talking to the media along with leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Chapter here on Saturday, he said Pakistan was going to win on March 27 in the form of a historic meeting of the PTI and the chapter of corruption was heading towards its logical end forever.

“Those few actors on the political stage of Pakistan who have been degrading and demeaning each other for decades now come together for their interests. All these political minions are against the consolidation of a democratic set up in Pakistan”, he said.

Khawar further said that the enthusiasm of the people in Parade Ground public gathering will show that the people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of the 90s, and the looters and fugitives of the country will get the message that Imran Khan’s Pakistan is an independent country.

“On March 27, it will be made clear that there will be no compromise on national sovereignty, nor will anyone be allowed to do so”, he added. He said that the PML-N has always imitated PTI in every way.

In response to a question, Khawar said that the days of opposition’s unity are numbered; in the days to come, they will not be able to face each other.

In a video message, the PTI Punjab president said that the March 27 rally, to be held at Parade Ground in Islamabad, will be a historic rally.

“All the workers should ensure their participation and the caravans from all over the country will reach Islamabad to boost the morale of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he added.

In a statement, the PTI Punjab information secretary said that the main convoy of Punjab will leave Lahore from Campus Bridge on March 27 at 9am and head for Islamabad to participate in the March 27 public gathering.

“PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood will lead the convoy”, she added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired a meeting to review the security plan for political rallies and public gatherings in Islamabad. The Punjab chief secretary, IGP, additional chief secretary Home and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The Law minister, while issuing instructions for security of rallies and handling of any untoward situation, said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“All district administrations and the police should keep a close eye on the miscreants”.

He further said that protection of life and property of citizens was the top priority of the Punjab government.

“Law and order situation was under complete control; however, the Rangers could be called in case of any emergency”, he said.

The meeting decided to cancel the leaves of police and officials from district departments.

“The employees on leave should report to the concerned departments immediately”, he said.

“The police personnel should also be deployed at the reception camps set up along the routes of the moving rallies. The authorities concerned also should develop effective traffic plans and deploy police personnel on routes of rallies for smooth movements of private vehicles”, he added. The meeting also directed to ensure necessary arrangements in all government hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022