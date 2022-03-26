Bilawal directed to appear before DMO Malakand

PESHAWAR: District Monitoring Officer (DMO)/ Deputy Commissioner, Malakand for Local Bodies’ polls in district Malakand Zia-ur-Rahim has once again directed the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before him on Sunday (March 27, 2022).

The PPP chairman was summoned to explain his position over participation in a public meeting in Dargari, district Malakand in violation of the code of conduct for the LG Elections.

Bilawal was summoned on Friday (March 25, 20222) to explain his position regarding violation of code of conduct. But despite service of notice neither he himself nor his counsel appeared before the DMO. In case of failure for the second time the case will be decided one-sidedly.

Similarly, he has also been issued another notice by the District Monitoring Officer (DMO)/Deputy Commissioner, district Kurram against participation in the public meeting scheduled in Parachinar today (on Saturday). Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.

According to Code of Conduct for the LG Polls, holding public meetings, staging processions and car rallies have been banned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022