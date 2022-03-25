ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.97%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
FNEL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.93%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
TRG 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.82%)
UNITY 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,344 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,387 Decreased By -23.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,515 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,617 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Pakistan

‘March 27 power show’ will turn out to be ‘decisive moment’: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the no-confidence motion through which the opposition wants to oust him will haunt the corrupt political elite as March 27 power show of his party will turn out to be a “decisive moment” in the history of the country.

While chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Political Committee which was attended by senior party leadership, the prime minister said that the people of the country will decide on March 27 whether they want to get rid of political dynasties, and eradicate corruption or not.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the March 27 power show as the PTI is planning a mammoth power show in the capital ahead of the no-confidence motion.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that he would not rest unless he takes the mafias to their logical end, adding “if the “corrupt lot” thinks they can browbeat me, they are mistaken, as I’m going to chase them till the end”.

The prime minister was also briefed about the political scenario, allied parties, and talks with other party MNAs. The prime minister was told that except a few “black sheep” who have already been exposed all other members of his party stand behind him like a rock.

The sources further said that prime minister also consulted his legal team and was briefed on the Thursday’s hearing of the presidential ordinance in the Supreme Court.

The prime minister has said that he would persist and fight the “mafia” till the end and would emerge victorious in the motion of no-confidence.

The meeting also chalked out a strategy regarding arrangements about the March 27 public gathering in which people from all over the country are expected to participate.

It was decided that senior party leaders will lead rallies from their respective constituencies and bring the people to the capital.

The prime minister said that defence minister Pervez Khattak who is also PTI’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa president will lead the participants of the public gathering from Peshawar, while Energy Minister Hammad Azhar will be leading the convoys from Lahore.

Earlier, in a message to the nation, PM Khan invited the nation to participate in the PTI’s March 27 power show in Islamabad.

“I want the entire nation to join the PTI rally on March 27 to give one message that we are standing against evil and crimes being committed by the corrupt politicians by buying the conscience of public representatives with looted money,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

