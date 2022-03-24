Pakistan Day: Sarwar confers civil awards on 12 personalities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred civil awards on 12 personalities from different walks of life on Pakistan Day on Wednesday. While talking to the media, the governor said that defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. The whole nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country’s borders and for peace, he said.

All sections of society should go beyond personal interest and make decisions keeping in view the interest of the country and the nation, he added.

Earlier, in a prestigious ceremony at Governor House, the governor conferred awards on Dr Irfanullah Khan, Dr Aftab Mohammad Rafique, and Prof Dr Mohammad Junaid Mughal for their outstanding work in the field of science, Prof Dr Rubina Farooq in the Department of Education, posthumous award to late Muhammad Anis Nagi in the field of literature, film star Saima Noor in the film and TV profession, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Mansoor Hassan Siddiqui in public service, presidential award to Rifat Abbas alias Ghulam Abbas in literature, film star Shahid in acting, famous Naat khuwan Noor Mohammad Jiral in Naat recitation, Shehryar Zaidi for exceptional performance in acting. Film actress Nelo was also awarded the posthumous Presidential Award for Excellence in Performing Arts which was received by his son film star Shan.

The governor said that this beloved homeland has been created by our forefathers after continuous struggle and sacrifices and our vision is only to make the country strong, prosperous, peaceful and stable. Therefore, it is imperative that the golden rule of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith, unity and discipline must be implemented and the one who has been given the responsibility by Allah Almighty should do full justice to it.

He further said that when everyone will work with honesty and hard work, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022