ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Pakistan Day: Sarwar confers civil awards on 12 personalities

Muhammad Saleem 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred civil awards on 12 personalities from different walks of life on Pakistan Day on Wednesday. While talking to the media, the governor said that defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. The whole nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country’s borders and for peace, he said.

All sections of society should go beyond personal interest and make decisions keeping in view the interest of the country and the nation, he added.

Earlier, in a prestigious ceremony at Governor House, the governor conferred awards on Dr Irfanullah Khan, Dr Aftab Mohammad Rafique, and Prof Dr Mohammad Junaid Mughal for their outstanding work in the field of science, Prof Dr Rubina Farooq in the Department of Education, posthumous award to late Muhammad Anis Nagi in the field of literature, film star Saima Noor in the film and TV profession, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Mansoor Hassan Siddiqui in public service, presidential award to Rifat Abbas alias Ghulam Abbas in literature, film star Shahid in acting, famous Naat khuwan Noor Mohammad Jiral in Naat recitation, Shehryar Zaidi for exceptional performance in acting. Film actress Nelo was also awarded the posthumous Presidential Award for Excellence in Performing Arts which was received by his son film star Shan.

The governor said that this beloved homeland has been created by our forefathers after continuous struggle and sacrifices and our vision is only to make the country strong, prosperous, peaceful and stable. Therefore, it is imperative that the golden rule of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith, unity and discipline must be implemented and the one who has been given the responsibility by Allah Almighty should do full justice to it.

He further said that when everyone will work with honesty and hard work, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

