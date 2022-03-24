‘World Water Day’ observed at UVAS

LAHORE: The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Senior Tutor Office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) and Sapphire Textiles Mills arranged a awareness walk, poster competition and a seminar to mark World Water Day to spread awareness among public about water conservation with the theme of “Groundwater: making invisible, visible” here at City Campus Lahore.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a large number of faculty members and students participated in the walk. The walk starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminate at Pasha Academic Block after taking the round of City Campus.

While addressing a seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that joint effort is a key way to spread awareness among public about the importance of water conservation. In the seminar Prof Dr Abdullah Yaser gave detailed presentation on cost solutions for making ground water visible, Ms Misbah talked about Pakistan water issues and way forward while Dr Mohsin Hafeez spoke about sustainable groundwater management in the Indus basin: issues, challenges and opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022