ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
The OIC-FMs conference

Saad Nausherwan 24 Mar, 2022

A discernable shift in Pakistan’s approach to world affairs is a welcome development for a variety of reasons. It is because of this change that the Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) has reminded the Muslim Ummah that we as Muslims have failed the Kashmiris, as well as the Palestinians. Yes, we have failed both the peoples.

He also said, and rightly so, that we have failed to make any impact so far. Look at the plight of the Kashmiris, for example. Following abrogation of the Article 370 in India’s constitution, New Delhi, which has been ruled since 2014 by an ultra-right RSS-BJP combine, has turned the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world’s largest jail. The situation, therefore, underscores the need for creating greater unity among the Muslims across the world. It also requires all the Islamic countries to consider making their own bloc in order to deal with global challenges in an effective manner. The Muslim states must work towards devising a strategy with a view to jointly addressing the plight of peoples of Kashmir and Palestine.

Saad Nausherwan (Quetta)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

