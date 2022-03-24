The OIC-FMs conference

A discernable shift in Pakistan’s approach to world affairs is a welcome development for a variety of reasons. It is because of this change that the Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) has reminded the Muslim Ummah that we as Muslims have failed the Kashmiris, as well as the Palestinians. Yes, we have failed both the peoples.

He also said, and rightly so, that we have failed to make any impact so far. Look at the plight of the Kashmiris, for example. Following abrogation of the Article 370 in India’s constitution, New Delhi, which has been ruled since 2014 by an ultra-right RSS-BJP combine, has turned the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world’s largest jail. The situation, therefore, underscores the need for creating greater unity among the Muslims across the world. It also requires all the Islamic countries to consider making their own bloc in order to deal with global challenges in an effective manner. The Muslim states must work towards devising a strategy with a view to jointly addressing the plight of peoples of Kashmir and Palestine.

Saad Nausherwan (Quetta)

