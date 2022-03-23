ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

  • Country reports no Covid-19 related death for first time in two years
BR Web Desk 23 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has handled the coronavirus pandemic better than all the countries in South Asia.

"I want to congratulate my govt for the way we handled the Covid pandemic - better than all the countries in South Asia," the PM tweeted on Wednesday.

He also shared South Asia Index's statement which said that Pakistan outranks other South Asian countries with the lowest unemployment rates in the region during the period of 2020 to 2022.

The data shows during 2020 to 2022, India's unemployment rate remained at eight percent while Pakistan outranked other South Asian countries with just 4.3 percent unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday that Pakistan reported no deaths from coronavirus for the first time in two years.

Pakistan reports over 7,500 Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

"No COVID related death reported in last 24 hours! This is first time in almost 2 years!" the NCOC tweeted.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 443 positive cases out of 34,476 tests conducted nationwide. The positivity ratio was recorded at 1.28%, while there are 455 critical cases.

Pakistan also reported 7,700 additional recoveries from COvid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1,484,496.

Coronavirus Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

