ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs: traffic arrangements finalized

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Additional IG National Highway Motorway Police South Region Anksar Khan Afghan and DIG South Zone Shahid Javed have issued instructions regarding preparations for the 770th Urs of Hazrat Lal Qalandar Shahbaz.

On the occasion of Urs, the Motorway Police has deployed additional personnel at various places in Sehwan Sharif.

To further reduce the traffic congestion, all heavy traffic on the Indus Highway is being diverted from Amri Bridge to Qazi Ahmed on the National Highway and from Dadu Bridge to the Moro National Highway.

Issuing further instructions, DIG Motorway Police South Zone Shahid Javed said that all possible help should be provided to the visitors as safety of their lives and property is top priority of Motorway Police.

At Sehwan Sharif’s Jahaz Chowk, patrolling of mobile motorcycles along with mobile vehicles have also been increased by the Motorway Police, so as to check illegal parking.

While issuing further orders, it was also urged to put up more awareness signs on under construction portions of the Indus Highway.

DIG South Zone Shahid Javed has urged the visitors to ensure full observance of road rules. Accidents often occur due to driver’s error at dangerous turns at some places on the Indus Highway. Visitors coming in buses should travel according to the capacity of the buses. Bikers should use helmets.

Shahid Javed further said that the purpose of these measures is to protect the lives and property of the visitors on the occasion of Urs. They were asked to use the 130 Helpline for any help and guidance on the road.

