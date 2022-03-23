ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Systems Limited and Huawei announce strategic partnership

Press Release 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: With the increase in online transactions, customer demands are changing, and to keep up with them banks must embrace human-centric and customer-first digital transformation. The patron of building a fully connected, intelligent world, Huawei, and enabler of a digital tomorrow, Systems Limited, formed a strategic alliance to navigate the way forward regarding the advancement of digital banking.

The signing ceremony took place on March 11, 2022, in the presence of Asif Peer, CEO & MD, Systems Limited, and Shahzad Rasheed, CEO, Huawei Cloud. Systems Limited has always been at the forefront of digital advancement and has taken multiple initiatives in the past to reshape the delivery and structure of financial services around technology to meet customer demands, anytime and anywhere.

Asif Peer, CEO & Managing Director at Systems Limited, expressed, “We are visualizing a disruption and growth in the digital banking landscape of Pakistan to support business innovation in this new era. Banks are rapidly moving towards digital transformation, and we will be working closely to ensure refined customer management, channel optimization, and diverse ecosystem-wide collaboration. With partnerships such as this, we are on the right path of establishing a comprehensive global digital transformation strategy.”

Shahzad Rasheed, CEO Huawei Cloud reiterated that Huawei Pakistan is committed to expediting the journey of digitalization in the country and how that would be an impossible dream to achieve without Cloud.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

huawei Systems Limited strategic partnership

