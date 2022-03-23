Systems Limited and Huawei announce strategic partnership

KARACHI: With the increase in online transactions, customer demands are changing, and to keep up with them banks must embrace human-centric and customer-first digital transformation. The patron of building a fully connected, intelligent world, Huawei, and enabler of a digital tomorrow, Systems Limited, formed a strategic alliance to navigate the way forward regarding the advancement of digital banking.

The signing ceremony took place on March 11, 2022, in the presence of Asif Peer, CEO & MD, Systems Limited, and Shahzad Rasheed, CEO, Huawei Cloud. Systems Limited has always been at the forefront of digital advancement and has taken multiple initiatives in the past to reshape the delivery and structure of financial services around technology to meet customer demands, anytime and anywhere.

Asif Peer, CEO & Managing Director at Systems Limited, expressed, “We are visualizing a disruption and growth in the digital banking landscape of Pakistan to support business innovation in this new era. Banks are rapidly moving towards digital transformation, and we will be working closely to ensure refined customer management, channel optimization, and diverse ecosystem-wide collaboration. With partnerships such as this, we are on the right path of establishing a comprehensive global digital transformation strategy.”

Shahzad Rasheed, CEO Huawei Cloud reiterated that Huawei Pakistan is committed to expediting the journey of digitalization in the country and how that would be an impossible dream to achieve without Cloud.

