KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.584 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,551. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.826 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.242 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.014 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.345 billion), Silver (PKR 985.355 million), DJ (PKR 505.602 million), Platinum (PKR 253.355 million), SP 500 (PKR 161.085 million), Natural Gas (PKR 142.365 million), Japan Equity (PKR 58.756 million) and Copper (PKR 49.429 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.112 million were traded.

