ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
ASL 12.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.54%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.61%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.81%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.1%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
UNITY 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 15,057 Increased By 160.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 43,322 Increased By 92.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 38.1 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Kenyan shilling hits new all-time low; to ease due to importer demand

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling hit a new all-time low on Tuesday and was expected to weaken further due to increase demand from oil companies and general importers, traders said.

At 0824 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.40/60 per dollar, compared with Monday’s closing rate of 114.35/55. Its present level is a record low, according to Refinitiv data.

Kenya shilling weakens on dividend payments, at new all-time low

Technical analysis of the shilling’s 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages shows it is expected to keep weakening in the near term.

Kenya's shilling

