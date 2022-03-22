ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
ASL 12.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.54%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.61%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.81%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.1%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
UNITY 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 15,057 Increased By 160.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 43,322 Increased By 92.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 38.1 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by 1960s pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for auction in May with an estimated value of $200 million, which would set a record, Christie’s announced on Monday.

The work, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” “is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction,” said Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of 20th and 21st century art.

The 1964 likeness of Monroe’s face screenprinted with bright yellow hair, a pink face and light blue eyeshadow, is one of five paintings Warhol made of Monroe.

Warhol “used a screening technique on these paintings, on this painting, that he never used again. It was way too complicated, way too involved,” said Rotter.

The work comes from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. All the proceeds of the sale will benefit the foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world.

“The sale of this single painting will constitute the highest grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018,” said Christie’s American Chairman Marc Porter.

Christie’s says the highest price paid for a Warhol was for the painting “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster),” which sold for $105 million in 2013.

