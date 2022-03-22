Punjab CM has met over 200 MPs in 10 days

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar held meetings with more than 200 parliamentarians including Tareen Group, Aleem Group, Hum Khayal Group, women and minorities assembly members during the last ten days. The parliamentarians reposed their trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar while reiterating their commitment to foil the no-trust move, says a handout.

The CM asserted that the opposition would face defeat and the no-trust motion would end in a fiasco. PM Imran Khan was the popular leader of 220 million Pakistanis while the opponents have made every effort to weaken the national interest, he said. PM Imran Khan would continue to be a ‘plus’ factor in politics while the opposition would be minus, he added.

Moreover, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting in Lahore discussed matters of mutual interest. Both strongly condemned the negative politics of the opposition parties and welcomed the efforts made by PM Imran Khan with regard to holding of OIC foreign ministers moot.

The CM emphasized that hosting the OIC summit was an honour as well as a big achievement as PM Imran Khan has proved himself as the leader of the Muslim nations. The whole nation stands firmly behind PM Imran Khan; he repeated and added that the PTI government would continue to respond to the politics of anarchy with public service.

Further, the CM chaired a meeting at his office to review new initiatives under the public sector development programme and South Punjab related ongoing development schemes.

The CM directed to expedite development work adding that a new phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan Programme would be started soon. The new PSDP schemes should be identified at the earliest for sending recommendations to the federal government before March 31, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022