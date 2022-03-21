ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Two die in fuel queues in Sri Lanka

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

COLOMBO: At least two people in Sri Lanka died while waiting in long queues for fuel, officials said Sunday, as widespread shortages cause misery and hardship across the island nation.

Sri Lanka is battling the worst economic crisis in its history as an independent nation, with a lack of foreign exchange to purchase vital imports shrinking the supply of essential goods.

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

Motorists are forced to wait hours outside gas stations for petrol and the government has imposed rolling blackouts as power utilities are unable to pay for enough foreign oil to meet demand. Police said a 70-year-old man who was standing in line to buy gasoline collapsed and died at a filling station on the outskirts of the capital Colombo on Sunday. It was the second such death in as many days, after another elderly man collapsed in Kandy while waiting for kerosene oil to use as cooking fuel, police in the city confirmed. Local media reports said multiple women standing in the hot sun to buy cooking gas had fainted at several locations across the island over the weekend.

