ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Govt taking steps aimed at welfare of people: Gill

APP 21 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was serving the nation and his ultimate objective was to put country on road to progress and prosperity with dignity.

He was addressing a rally of youth wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Zila Council Chowk here on Sunday.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted an independent foreign policy and successfully pleaded the case of Islamophobia and forced the United Nations (UN) to adopt resolution to condemn it and observe March 15 every year as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.

SAPM said that previous rulers were toeing the dictated policies but Prime Minister Imran Khan took an independent stance for the first time in the history of Pakistan. He said that PM has emerged an approach making leader of Muslim Ummah and because of his vision and strategy foreign ministers from more than 50 Islamic countries are participating in foreign ministers’ conference of OIC.

He said that it also reflected the confidence of the Islamic world in Prime Minister Imran Khan and this conference would help Muslim Ummah to plead its cause more effectively at the global forums.

Dr Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the rights of poor segments of the society and hence people of Pakistan fully reposed confidence in his leadership.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Affairs, MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Shakeel Shahid, MPA Mian Waris Aziz and others were also present in the rally.

