Rally held to express solidarity with Army, FC, Balochistan

PPI 21 Mar, 2022

LEHRI: A rally was taken out in Lehri area of Balochistan province on Sunday to express solidarity with Pak-Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan.

According to reports, tribal elders and representatives of civil society took out rally, which was attended by large number of people, in Lehri area of the province to express solidarity with the Pak-Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan. Carrying Pakistani flags, participants of rally chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan.

Highlighting the sacrifices rendered by security forces for maintaining law and order situation in the province, speakers said that due to the sacrifices of Pak-Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan, peace had been maintained in Balochistan, adding that people of Balochistan and particularly people of Lehri were standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces to fight terrorists.

They said that anti state elements could not digest progress and prosperity, particularly exemplary peace of Balochistan.

Balochistan Pak Army FC Rally held to express solidarity with Army

