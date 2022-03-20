Zahid Mahmood replaces Mohammad Nawaz for white-ball matches against Australia

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood has replaced left-arm-spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI and one-off T20I series against Australia which will be played in Lahore from March 29, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Nawaz has not made full recovery from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven and has been ruled out of the series.

Zahid will also act as a cover for leg-spinner Shadab Khan whose fitness will be reassessed in the lead-up to the white-ball series. Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble at the team hotel in Lahore on March 22 and will start training on March 25.

“Unfortunately Mohammad Nawaz has not recovered fully from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL PSL 7. We also need to reassess Shadab Khan’s fitness once he joins the squad before playing him in this high-profile series which is very important for us in terms of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points," the PCB statement said

“Zahid Mehmood has been with the team for the Tests and also featured in the HBL PSL 7 for Islamabad United. We feel he is an adequate replacement in the present situation and can potentially make a contribution to the team if needed,” it added.