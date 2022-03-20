ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Discussions constructive: IMF official

Tahir Amin 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the discussions with Pakistan are constructive to reconcile and try to meet the key objectives of the programme of fiscal prudence, external sector viability, due protection of vulnerable groups from high international energy and food prices.

Gerry Rice, Director Communication IMF during a media briefing said, “last month, the IMF Board concluded article IV consultation and completed the sixth review under the programme, the financing program that we have with Pakistan, and that allowed for disbursement of about a billion dollars under the program. Discussions continue, I would characterize those discussions as constructive.”

When the IMF official was asked that there are reports that the IMF is not looking kindly on Imran Khan’s relief programs, particularly the suspension of tax amnesty to the industrial sector, and cutting of fuel subsidies, Gerry Rice responded that “I don’t have the details on the specifics you were asking about.

PM’s relief package: IMF raises some more questions

But I would characterize those discussions right now as constructive to reconcile, you know, the key objectives, in fact, to try and meet the key objectives of the program of fiscal prudence, external sector viability, due protection of vulnerable groups from high international energy and, food prices. So, those discussions are ongoing.”

