Look after charge of finance secy

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has assigned look after charge of finance secretary to Awais Manzur Sumra as Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh was granted ex-Pakistan leave.

A notification to this effect issued by the Finance Division read that in pursuance of Establishment Division notification of March 16 2022, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh (PAS/BS-21). Additional Secretary (in-charge), Finance Division is granted leave (Ex-Pakistan) leave w.e.f 20-03-2022 to 27-03-2022.

Awais Manzur Sumra, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (EF), Finance Division is assigned to look after the Finance Secretary, Finance Division during the leave period of Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

