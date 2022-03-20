PML-N leader accuses PM of showing false economic progress

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost majority in National Assembly and is now showing false economic progress in a bid to win support of the masses in the wake of his fast declining popularity.

Addressing a presser here on Saturday, Ismail said trade deficit was 79 per cent greater than it was recorded in the corresponding period last year. He said current account deficit is rapidly increasing and recorded highest in the history. In the eight months, it was recorded $ 1200 million, he added.

The polices of the PM brought Pakistan’s economy on the verge of collapse, he said. “Every economic indicator is showing abysmal economic conditions,” he added.

“Imran Khan is going—very soon, joint opposition will oust him as prime minister. Before leaving, he is taking disastrous decisions that are taking a heavy toll on the country’s economy,” Ismail added.

“The entire loans the respective governments obtained in Pakistan’s history — this government took 71 per cent of these loans in only three years,” he added.

The PML-N leader said Pakistan needs $ 30 billion and government has taken loans of $ 13 billion this year. It is not possible for the government to take any more loans, he added.

