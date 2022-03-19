PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued on Saturday show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly allying with the opposition for the upcoming no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The notices have been signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar, and give seven days time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran, it was reported.

The notice said that as per the article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

Notices have been served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

Other lawmakers include Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang

In case the lawmakers fail to reply, legal action will be initiated against them.

On Thursday, television footage showed PTI MNAs at the Sindh House.

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, MNA Noor Alam Khan said he had moved out from Parliament Lodges after police action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to find out about allegations of bribery against the ruling party’s lawmakers.

In a presser on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had appealed to the lawmakers to come back, adding: "no one will say anything to them".

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also made a similar appeal, calling on the dissident MNAs to return to their ranks, saying that a “true friend never deserts his companion in difficult times”.