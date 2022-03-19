ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

  • Summons them to appear before Prime Minister Imran Khan
BR Web Desk 19 Mar, 2022

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued on Saturday show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly allying with the opposition for the upcoming no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The notices have been signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar, and give seven days time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran, it was reported.

The notice said that as per the article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

Notices have been served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

Other lawmakers include Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang

Allies will not desert PTI government in difficult times: Shah Mahmood

In case the lawmakers fail to reply, legal action will be initiated against them.

On Thursday, television footage showed PTI MNAs at the Sindh House.

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, MNA Noor Alam Khan said he had moved out from Parliament Lodges after police action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to find out about allegations of bribery against the ruling party’s lawmakers.

In a presser on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had appealed to the lawmakers to come back, adding: "no one will say anything to them".

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also made a similar appeal, calling on the dissident MNAs to return to their ranks, saying that a “true friend never deserts his companion in difficult times”.

Pakistan PTI Government no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to all major political parties

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

PSEB appoints AKD Securities as financial advisor for enlistment of 8 IT/ITES companies

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol centre

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble

Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3bn for electric vehicle production in India

PM’s relief package: IMF raises some more questions

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Read more stories