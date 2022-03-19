ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Section 144 imposed on ICT

Fazal Sher 19 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration imposed Section 144 which prohibits all public gatherings of five or more persons for two months and also included areas outside the Red Zone in it within one kilometre radius from the outer periphery of Red Zone on all sides.

According to notification issued by the ICT administration, the administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Islamabad, citing that “certain segments of society are planning to organize unlawful assemblies including protests inside sensitive area include Red Zone within the jurisdiction of capital territory which can disrupt public place and tranquillity jeopardizing security of important installations buildings inside Red Zone hence, it is necessary to control such types of gatherings activities which present a threat to public peace tranquillity and maintenance of law and orders “.

Section 144 prohibits public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies in any public place within the limits of the area where the law has been imposed.

It says that in my opinion sufficient ground for proceedings under section 144 CrPC exist and immediate prevention and speedy remedy is required and direction to protect public life and property.

“In exercise of power conferred on me under section 144 CrPC do herby prohibit all kinds of gathering of five or more persons processions rallies and demonstrations inside the red zone comprising areas west from the intersection of 3rd avenue and Murree road including new embassy of China area South of University road up to 4th avenue, area south Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th avenue up to Ata Turk avenue, Area East of Ata Turke avenue up to Jinnah Avenue , Area East of Embassy road up to Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy, Area North of Shahrah e Suhuwardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to intersection of Murree Road and 3rd avenue and areas outside the red zone within one kilometre radius from the outer periphery of Red Zone on all sides”, it says.

The notification further says that the order shall come into force with immediate effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

public gatherings Islamabad Capital Territory Red Zone Section 144

