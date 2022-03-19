Ramazan likely to begin on April 3

KARACHI: The first Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is likely to fall on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Pakistan, according to the Met Office.

The new moon of Ramazan, 1443 AH, will be born on crossing conjunction point at 11:24 PST, Saturday, April 1, 2022, it said. “There is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramazan, 1443 AH on the evening of April 2, 2022 i.e. on 29th of Shaban, 1443 AH,” it cited the astronomical parameters.

It said that a fair or partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on April 2.

